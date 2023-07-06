Russia claims weapons supplied to Ukraine being used by protesters in France

Yayınlanma: 06.07.2023 - 14:40

Güncelleme: 06.07.2023 - 14:40

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman claimed on Thursday that weapons supplied to Kyiv were being used by those organizing protests over a teenager's death in France.

"The weapons delivered to Kyiv end up in the hands of the very same protesters and are used against the police there, in France," Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

In their support for Ukraine, the West and NATO opened a Pandora's box, which will hit them back like a boomerang, she said.

Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian descent, was shot at point-blank range by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre late last month.

Violent protests have since swept France, with pitched battles between police and demonstrators, looting and burning of vehicles and dumpsters seen in many cities.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.