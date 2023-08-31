Russia exercises veto power, rejects UN resolution extending Mali sanctions

Yayınlanma: 31.08.2023 - 09:51

31.08.2023

During the Security Council session, member states cast their votes regarding the resolution, which addressed the sanctions regime concerning Mali and the extension of the Panel of Experts' authority.

Introduced jointly by France and the United Arab Emirates, the resolution aimed to extend sanctions, including asset freezes and travel restrictions, until August 31, 2024. Additionally, it sought to prolong the mandate of the Panel of Experts until September 30, 2023.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN, argued that the resolution dismissed the apprehensions voiced by both Mali and Russia.

During a Security Council session on June 16, Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, urgently urged for the withdrawal of troops from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from the nation.

The Security Council initially imposed the sanctions regime on Mali in 2017.