Russia Foils Ukrainian Attacks on Crimean Bridge

Yayınlanma: 12.08.2023 - 17:18

Güncelleme: 12.08.2023 - 17:18

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the bridge in Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic. A fresh attack on Saturday afternoon again shut down the bridge.