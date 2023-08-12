Russia Foils Ukrainian Attacks on Crimean Bridge

Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

Reuters
Yayınlanma: 12.08.2023 - 17:18
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attacks on Crimean Bridge
Abone Ol google-news

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the bridge in Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine had unsuccessfully tried to strike the bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, forcing its temporary closure to traffic. A fresh attack on Saturday afternoon again shut down the bridge.


Russia Crimea Crimean Bridge

İlgili Haberler

20 Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, Russia says

20 Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, Russia says
Ukraine’s military intelligence denies its chief issued remarks on Crimea blast

Ukraine’s military intelligence denies its chief issued remarks on Crimea blast
Fire at military base in Crimea forces evacuation of more than 2,000

Fire at military base in Crimea forces evacuation of more than 2,000

En Çok Okunan Haberler