20 Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, Russia says

Yayınlanma: 12.08.2023 - 15:55

Güncelleme: 12.08.2023 - 15:55

Russia said on Saturday that Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Crimean Peninsula using 20 drones.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said 14 drones were shot down and six jammed on their approach to the targets, causing no casualties or destruction.

Separately, the governor of the Russian Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, also reported a drone attack in his region.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, also said two Ukrainian drones attempted an attack on regional infrastructure.

Although Kyiv has not directly claimed responsibility for any of the recent attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in July that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process."

In addition, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukrainian 24 on Friday that drone attacks on Russian territory will become "more frequent and effective."