Spain, Belgium take big wins in EURO 2024 quals

Yayınlanma: 13.09.2023 - 10:35

Güncelleme: 13.09.2023 - 10:35

Spain and Belgium bagged big wins in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group matches on Tuesday.

In a Group A match in Granada, home team Spain beat the Greek Cypriot Administration 6-0.

Spain midfielder Gavi scored the opener in the 18th minute. Mikel Merino doubled the gap before the break.

The Spanish team extended the gap after the 70th minute as Joselu, Ferran Torres (2) and Alex Baena scored consecutive goals in 13 minutes.

With nine points, Spain, who have a game in hand, cemented their runners-up position in Group A led by Scotland, who have 15 points in five matches.

Spain will next host Scotland on Oct. 12 in Seville, aiming to narrow the gap in the standings.

Also on Tuesday, Norway beat Georgia 2-1 as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard were the scorers in Oslo.

Third-place Norway have seven points and will be looking for a mistake from Spain. Georgia have four points in the group.

Norway will visit underdogs the Greek Cypriot Administration next month.

The Greek Cypriot Administration are currently in last position after losing all five of their matches.





Belgium rout Estonia in Brussels

In a Group F match at Brussels' King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium hammered Estonia 5-0, with Roma forward Romelu Lukaku scoring twice.

Jan Vertonghen, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere were the other Belgium players to put the ball into Estonia’s net.

Belgian regular Vertonghen, who also plays for Anderlecht, scored on his 150th international appearance.

Belgium are leading Group F with 13 points and battling Austria in this phase.

Second-place Austria, who also have 13 points, won at Sweden 3-1 to pressure Belgium before a critical match against the leaders on Oct. 13 in Vienna. The Austria vs. Belgium clash can shape the top of Group F.

Following the home loss, Sweden have six points to be third.

Azerbaijan and Estonia have one point each.





Tuesday's results:

Group A

Spain - Greek Cypriot Administration: 6-0

Norway - Georgia: 2-1





Group C

Italy - Ukraine: 2-1

Malta - North Macedonia: 0-2





Group F

Belgium - Estonia: 5-0

Sweden - Austria: 1-3





Group I

Switzerland - Andorra: 3-0

Israel - Belarus: 1-0

Romania - Kosovo: 2-0