Spanish arms manufacturer receives letter bomb

01 Aralık 2022 Perşembe, 10:52

A Spanish arms manufacturer received a letter bomb Wednesday evening, just hours after a bomb of similar characteristics exploded in Ukraine’s Madrid embassy.

The letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain, exploded at midday, leaving one staffer with minor injuries.

In the case of Spanish company Instalaza, employees identified the explosive in the evening, called the police, and the bomb was neutralized with no injuries, according to local daily El Heraldo de Aragon.

While Spain’s National Police have yet to comment on the second letter bomb publicly, there is a connection between the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and the Spanish arms manufacturer.

Instalaza is the manufacturer of C90 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, which Spain has sent to Ukraine to use in the war against Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish daily Europapress reported that authorities plan to investigate the letter bomb sent to the embassy as an act of terrorism.