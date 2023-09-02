Sweden awaits Parliament opening with hope for NATO Membership

Billström shared his thoughts on the membership process concerning Sweden's NATO accession. He highlighted that this process was "agreed upon" during discussions with AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit in July. He voiced his hope that Sweden's NATO membership will be endorsed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly in October.

"The Swedish government has not received any contrary signals during the summer break. The agreements made previously, including the statement from Vilnius, remain in effect," Billström affirmed.

Billström acknowledged that the parliament holds sovereign authority but emphasized that Ankara had pledged in Vilnius to expedite the approval of Sweden's membership through parliament.

"This demonstrates the Turkish government's commitment to the ratification process," Billström concluded.