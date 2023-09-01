Swedish Foreign Minister remains hopeful for Turkey's NATO ratification in October

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 14:11

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 14:11

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated, "The Swedish government has not received any signals during the summer that deviate from the understanding reached at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The commitments made there are still valid."

Sweden applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the majority of alliance members swiftly ratified its bid. However, Turkey has held back, citing concerns about security cooperation.

Following months of pressure, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced after the NATO summit in Vilnius in July that he would present Sweden's NATO ratification to parliament in October, after the summer recess. Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that Sweden's application will receive approval even then.

Billstrom acknowledged that parliament is a sovereign institution, but he highlighted Turkey's commitment, made in Vilnius, to ensuring the "swift ratification" of Sweden's NATO accession by parliament.

Regarding Turkey's concerns, Billstrom noted that Turkey has raised issues about individuals they perceive as militants residing in Sweden, particularly members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and a group Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.

Tensions between Sweden and Turkey have also escalated due to protests in Sweden, where demonstrators have burned copies of the Quran, sparking anger among many Muslims.