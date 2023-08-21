Turkey, Hungary enjoy 'strong' bilateral ties, says Erdogan

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 10:36

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the extensive and profound ties between Turkey and Hungary, expressing his vision for a robust $6 billion bilateral trade volume in the near future.

Erdogan's statements were shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, during his one-day visit to Budapest, where he participated in Hungary's National Day celebrations and the World Athletics Championships.

"Our relations with Hungary are deeply rooted in solid friendship, fostering extensive connections. We are making remarkable strides across all dimensions of our relationship," stated Erdogan.

He elaborated on the growing economic ties, noting, "In 2022, our bilateral trade volume achieved an unprecedented $3.5 billion, marking an all-time high. Through joint efforts, we believe it's feasible to reach our ambitious goal of a $6 billion trade volume in a short span."

Erdogan expressed his hope that his visit would contribute to the enhancement of bilateral relations.

During his time in Hungary, Erdogan held separate discussions with Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, addressing bilateral affairs along with regional and global developments.

Additionally, he attended a reception commemorating Hungary's National Day, engaging with citizens who demonstrated their admiration for him.

The President also witnessed the men's 100 meters final at the National Athletics Centre stadium during the World Athletics Championships. He engaged in conversations with counterparts including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On the sidelines, Erdogan convened with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader and President of the Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia, and Zeljka Cvijanovic, a Serb member of the tripartite collective Bosnian presidency. Discussions encompassed bilateral relations and global issues.

The establishment of a strategic partnership between Turkey and Hungary occurred in 2013, following the creation of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. These friendly relations have since gained momentum across various domains.

Notably, this December will mark the centenary celebration of the diplomatic relations established between the two countries.