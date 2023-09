Turkey triumphs over Serbia to claim European Volleyball Championship title

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:02

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:02

Turkey's women's volleyball team secured a thrilling victory in a five-set match against Serbia, emerging as the champions of the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship on Sunday.





In an intense final showdown held at Brussels' Palais 12, the Turkish women's team clinched the title with set scores of 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to Turkey for their outstanding achievement in winning the championship trophy.