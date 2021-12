Turkey's banking watchdog filed complaint over spreading concerns

27 Aralık 2021 Pazartesi, 16:33

Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog filed a criminal complaint against five people, including a former central bank governor, over comments which it said violated banking regulations, a banking watchdog source and state media said on Monday.

The sources said those named in the complaint were two opposition politicians - including ex-central bank governor Durmuş Yılmaz from the İYİ Party - two economists and a journalist.

"SPREADING CONCERNS HARMING BANKS' REPUTATION"

The regulation they are accused of violating concerns the spreading via public channels of "unfounded claims that can harm or tarnish the reputation of a bank".

It was not clear which specific comments triggered the complaint. Yılmaz, who was governor between 2006 and 2011, was not immediately available to comment on the allegation.