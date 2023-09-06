Turkish aerobatics team SOLOTURK leader says their maneuvers are 'painting in the air'

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 11:12

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 11:12

TEKNOFEST, Turkey's premier technology and aerospace event, not only grants you access to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations but also promises spectacular air shows, featuring breathtaking aircraft formations in the sky.

Last week's event in the Turkish capital, Ankara, showcased mind-boggling mid-air stunts and maneuvers by SOLOTURK, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, drawing spectators from both near and far.

Speaking to Anadolu, Lt. Col. Emre Mert, the leader of the F-16 demonstration crew, described his team's performance as akin to an artist's "painting in the air."

Mert emphasized that his team pours their heart and soul into a 20-minute air show at TEKNOFEST, which also featured performances by Turkish Stars, another demonstration team from the country's air force, as well as helicopters and drones.

"We are aerobatic pilots, but our primary duty is fighter piloting," he explained. "Our pilots possess 4,000 hours of flight experience, which is twice the level of experience of other teams worldwide."

Mert highlighted the abundance of F-16 jets and pilots globally, but he underlined that his team carries out their mission with utmost dedication and passion.

He stated that the mission of Solo Turk, established in 2011, is to demonstrate the strength and power of the Turkish nation, both domestically and internationally.

"The engine of the airplane is its heart, and the pilot is its soul," he remarked, emphasizing that "aviation regulations are forged in blood," and any margin for error must be eliminated.

Patented, unique maneuvers



Maj. Murat Bakici, a member of SOLOTURK, pointed out that the team undergoes regular training sessions and remains perpetually combat-ready.

"To become a SOLOTURK pilot, we undergo rigorous training. Our training regimen resembles a master-apprentice relationship," he explained.

The team specially crafted a unique show for TEKNOFEST, featuring patented maneuvers such as the SOLOTURK takeoff, reverse takeoff, and Solo Turk Tono.

Warrior spirit

Maj. Yasin Dikkule, another crew member, added, "In addition to being part of SOLOTURK, we are fighter jet pilots, which imbues us with a warrior spirit."

"Our routine combat training continues at the 132nd Weapons Tactics Squadron in Konya," he further detailed.

Crewman Lt. Alper Sen, responsible for music arrangements and announcements during shows, expressed the team's deep connection with the audience.

"We feel the high energy and immense love from our people when we perform, which enhances the enjoyment of our show," he noted.

Sub-Lt. Muhammed Bolukbasi, who also serves as a compere, underscored their aim to synchronize the audience's energy and emotions with that of the team.