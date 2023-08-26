Turkish businessman Ali Sabanci, wife injured in sea accident

Yayınlanma: 26.08.2023 - 12:19

Güncelleme: 26.08.2023 - 12:19

A well-known Turkish businessman and his wife were injured in a sea accident, officials said on Friday.

“Ali Sabanci, chairman of the Board of Esas Holding, and his wife, Vuslat Dogan Sabanci, had a sea accident on August 24, 2023 during their vacation. Their treatment is continuing, and their health status is monitored. The public will be informed about the developments,” Esas Holding said in a statement.

The couple had the accident in Greece, according to information obtained by Anadolu. They were brought to Bodrum, Türkiye’s southwestern holiday destination, via sea.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on X, formerly known as Twitter that Ali Sabanci has been brought to Istanbul for further treatment at American Hospital by the ministry’s air ambulance, while planning for his wife’s travel is being finalized.

Vuslat Dogan Sabanci, who is in good general condition, was later flown to Istanbul Ataturk Airport by air ambulance and transferred to the same hospital as her husband.