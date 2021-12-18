Turkish Cypriot says Greek side's Navtex is a move to escalate tension

18 Aralık 2021 Cumartesi, 13:01

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday denounced a navigational telex, or Navtex, published by the Greek side to operate in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

"These unilateral activities, which continue despite all our warnings, serve no other purpose than to escalate the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region," the Foreign Ministry of TRNC said in a statement.

The ministry was referring to the Navtex published Tuesday, indicating that the Greek side will operate in the Eastern Mediterranean from December 17 to January 1 with the Italian flagged ship Odin Finder.

"THE TRNC WILL PROTECT ITS RIGHTS"

Underlining that the area where the activity is planned "coincides" with the license area issued for the Turkish Petroleum Corporation by TRNC, it said: "It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side does not refrain from usurping the equal and vested rights of the Turkish Cypriot people."

It urged the international community, especially the EU, to recognize that "it is the Greek side that prevents the creation of an environment of peace and tranquility in the Eastern Mediterranean."

The TRNC, together with “Motherland Turkey,” will take corresponding steps to protect its legitimate rights and interests, it added.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the TRNC, have longstanding issues with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration about maritime limits and rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.