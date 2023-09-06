Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 11:16

Turkish and Japanese firms gathered in Turkey’s metropolitan Istanbul on Tuesday to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The Turkey-Japan Business Forum was jointly organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), the Turkish Trade Ministry, and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which had the theme "New Collaborations in the next 100 years."

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the one-day event that the parties came together to strengthen their economic relations.

"So far, there has been no significant conflict in the relations between the two countries, and the relationship has always been built on respect," he noted.

The event will foster long-term and mutually beneficial relationships between Japanese and Turkish businesses, he stressed.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese economy, trade and industry minister, for his part, said Turkey and Japan have 100-year-old trust-based relations.

Turkey is a gateway for Japan to the Middle East, the minister said, adding that around 280 Japanese firms are active in Turkey and the number will continue to increase.

The head of Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), Kazushige Nobutani, said his institution is trying to boost Turkey and Japan's economic relations by organizing a number of events, including seminars for Japanese firms.

Recalling that 2024 will mark the 100th anniversary of Turkey and Japan's diplomatic relations, he said economic and cultural relations will grow significantly in the new century.

