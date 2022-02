Turkish MFA Cavusoglu tested Covid-19 positive

16 Şubat 2022 Çarşamba, 18:24

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“My test result came back positive for COVID-19 today,” he wrote on Twitter.

Cavusoglu said he has mild symptoms and will continue to work at home without any break.

Earlier this month, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar tested positive for COVID-19.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan also contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of this month. The Turkish president tested negative last week and his wife on Wednesday said she completed her isolation period.