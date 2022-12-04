Turkish president says will 'definitely' complete 30-km-deep security corridor
'Attacks will not dampen our resolve,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Türkiye will complete the 30-kilometer-deep (18.6-mile) security strip along its southern border.
Speaking at a meeting in southern Sanliurfa province, Erdogan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.
"We will definitely complete the 30-kilometer-deep security corridor that we are establishing along our southern borders, attacks will not dampen our resolve," he said.
Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.
