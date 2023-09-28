Turkish, Qatari charities distribute aid to needy in northern Syria

Yayınlanma: 28.09.2023 - 12:05

Güncelleme: 28.09.2023 - 12:05

Turkish and Qatari aid organizations said Wednesday that they have distributed aid materials among the needy and orphans in northern Syria.

Turkey’s IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation said it distributed food parcels and hygiene kits to nearly 320 orphans and families in several areas of Tal Abyad district.

IHH said it has been providing aid and support to orphans since the early days of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Charity humanitarian organization said it distributed food aid to quake-affected people in northwestern Syria’s Afrin district.

Some 1,550 food parcels were distributed, its statement said.

It added that 7,750 people have benefited from its aid distribution in 19 refugee camps in the northern town of Jindires.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces, taking over 50,000 lives, while in Syria, more than 8,000 people were killed.