Türkiye gaming sector attracts largest investments in Europe

Yayınlanma: 13.06.2023 - 18:13

Güncelleme: 13.06.2023 - 18:13

Türkiye's gaming enterprises attracted investments of $333 million during the first half of the year, the largest in Europe.

According to data compiled from the Digital Transformation Office of Türkiye's presidency on Tuesday, the figure jumped 60% from the same period of last year.

The UK followed it with $158 million, Norway with $60 million, Finland $53 million, and Sweden with $24 million.

While some $600,000 were invested in the Turkish games industry in 2017, the figure rose to $1.8 million in 2018, $8.4 million in 2019, $14.4 million in 2020, and $264 million dollars in 2021.

Istanbul was the second city with the largest number of deals in the gaming industry in Europe last year and ranked 5th globally.

Some 92.3% of internet users play video games in Türkiye, over the world average of 81.9%.

With a volume of $1.2 billion in 2023, mobile games constitute the largest part of the market.