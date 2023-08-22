Türkiye slams UN peacekeepers' actions in Cyprus, says they violate UN's founding principles

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 16:10

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 16:10

Recent actions taken by the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus have been criticized as "inconsistent with the founding principles of the UN," Turkey stated on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking at a press conference alongside visiting Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel in Ankara, underscored that "recent events have unfortunately highlighted how some UN practices on the island are not aligned with the core values of the UN."

Fidan's comments came in response to the recent intervention of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) during road construction to connect the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile within the buffer zone to the rest of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

This road expansion is of strategic importance to local residents, providing improved access to Pile, where both Turkish and Greek Cypriots reside. Despite opposition from the Greek Cypriot administration and the UN, the road project aims to facilitate shorter travel distances for Pile residents, eliminating the need to traverse British bases when crossing to the Turkish side upon completion of the 11.6-kilometer (7.2-mile) construction and repair work.

The initial 7.5 km (4.66 mi) stretch of the road will pass through Yigitler village, followed by the second 4.1 km (2.55 mi) section passing through Pile.

Fidan highlighted that the road project from Yigitler has long been on the agenda to provide necessary humanitarian aid to the Turkish community in Pile. He pointed out that the UN has neither condemned nor attempted to hinder roadways constructed by the Greek Cypriot administration in Pile.

Turkey observes a lack of internal coordination between the civilian and military presence of the UN on the island, Fidan explained. "Long-standing negotiations between the civilian representatives and TRNC officials are ongoing. They were informed about the construction schedule of this road," he added.

The sudden accumulation of UN vehicles within the buffer zone was not welcomed by Ankara, according to the Turkish foreign minister. "We believe that the UN's impartiality in this matter has been compromised," he remarked.

Turkey remains committed to providing comprehensive support to Northern Cyprus in various domains, including its pursuit of global recognition, Fidan emphasized.