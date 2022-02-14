Ukraine opts for Normandy talks in easing the tension

14 Şubat 2022 Pazartesi, 12:44

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel held a telephone conversation discussing the challenging security situation in Ukraine, Zelensky's press service said on Sunday.

In particular, Zelensky and Michel talked over the steps to de-escalate the tensions within the existing diplomatic formats, including the Normandy format which incorporates Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. Noting that political and diplomatic efforts are needed to unlock the peace process in Ukraine, Zelensky reiterated his country's commitment to resolving the tensions through peaceful means. "We stand for the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflic." Zelensky said, noting that now "panic is the biggest enemy" of Ukraine.

For his part, Michel reaffirmed the European Union's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Since November 2021, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion." Russia has denied the accusation, saying that Russia has the right to mobilize troops within its borders to defend its territory as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's activities constitute a threat to Russia's border security.

In recent days, the United States, Britain and some other countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increased threats of military action.