Ukraine urges citizens to leave Russia

23 Şubat 2022 Çarşamba, 11:49

Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the threat of a Russian invasion that could complicate the provision of consular services.

"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.

MILITARY CALLS UP RESERVISTS

The Ukrainian military issued an order to mobilise reservists on Wednesday after Russia ordered its forces to prepare to secure rebel-held areas in the country's east.

"Reservists aged 18 to 60 will be called up... The call will start today. The maximum service life is one year," Ukrainian Ground Forces said, in a Facebook message.