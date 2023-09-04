Ukrainian President to request Parliament's dismissal of Defense Minister
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced on Sunday his intention to seek parliament's approval this week for the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of defense minister.
Zelenskyy's statement, released by the Ukrainian presidency, quoted him as saying, "This week, Parliament will be presented with a personnel decision … I have decided to replace Ukraine's Minister of Defense. Oleksii Reznikov has served during more than 550 days of full-scale war."
As Reznikov's replacement, Ukraine's leader has nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar of Turkish origin.
"I believe that the Ministry requires fresh approaches and different modes of engagement with both the military and society as a whole. Rustem Umerov is now entrusted with leading the Ministry," he stated.
Player Alanı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- ‘2012 yılından beri…’
- Tohumları kanserin baş düşmanı!
- Ek MTV kararına itiraz edilebilir mi?
- Kıdem tazminatı ve 65 yaş aylığı ne kadar oldu?
- Yeşim Salkım'dan Buket Aydın'a 'Ebrar Karakurt' tepkisi!
- Finalde TRT skandalı... Tarihi maçı izleyemedik!
- CHP’li vekil Ankara’da adaylığını duyurdu
- Ceylan Ertem’den Serdar Ortaç projesine sert sözler!
- Danışman krizine ilk açıklama!
- Final maçı dev ekranlardan yayınlanacak!