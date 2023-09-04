Ukrainian President to request Parliament's dismissal of Defense Minister

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced on Sunday his intention to seek parliament's approval this week for the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of defense minister.

AA
Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:15
Ukrainian President to request Parliament's dismissal of Defense Minister
Abone Ol google-news

Zelenskyy's statement, released by the Ukrainian presidency, quoted him as saying, "This week, Parliament will be presented with a personnel decision … I have decided to replace Ukraine's Minister of Defense. Oleksii Reznikov has served during more than 550 days of full-scale war."

As Reznikov's replacement, Ukraine's leader has nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar of Turkish origin.

"I believe that the Ministry requires fresh approaches and different modes of engagement with both the military and society as a whole. Rustem Umerov is now entrusted with leading the Ministry," he stated.


Player Alanı
Ukraine Defence Minister Vladimir Zelenskiy Volodimir Zelenski Volodymyr Zelensky

En Çok Okunan Haberler