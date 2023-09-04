Ukrainian President to request Parliament's dismissal of Defense Minister

Yayınlanma: 04.09.2023 - 10:15

Güncelleme: 04.09.2023 - 10:15

Zelenskyy's statement, released by the Ukrainian presidency, quoted him as saying, "This week, Parliament will be presented with a personnel decision … I have decided to replace Ukraine's Minister of Defense. Oleksii Reznikov has served during more than 550 days of full-scale war."

As Reznikov's replacement, Ukraine's leader has nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar of Turkish origin.

"I believe that the Ministry requires fresh approaches and different modes of engagement with both the military and society as a whole. Rustem Umerov is now entrusted with leading the Ministry," he stated.