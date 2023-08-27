UN rights experts express concern to Saudi Aramco over climate change impact

Yayınlanma: 27.08.2023 - 10:39

27.08.2023 - 10:39

Addressing Aramco's CEO, Amin Nasser, the group of four individual experts and a working group expressed their "most serious concern" regarding the negative impact of activities related to fossil fuel exploitation on human rights, specifically referring to Aramco's actions. The letter, dated June 26, emphasizes that the company's activities have adverse effects on the right to a healthy environment, a right recognized by UN member countries.

Furthermore, the letter highlights worries that Saudi Aramco's activities may contribute to undermining the Paris Agreement of 2015 and international cooperation in the face of the grave threat posed by climate change to human rights.

While the letter does not explicitly explain why Saudi Aramco is being singled out, it does suggest that state-owned enterprises should have an increased responsibility to align their actions with international standards.

Although UN communications are not legally binding, they serve as a significant tool for drawing attention to human rights concerns. These communications are more frequently directed at states rather than corporations. As of now, Saudi Arabia has not responded to the letter, according to information on the UN website. The letter was also sent to the Saudi government and a list of companies and banks involved in supporting Saudi Aramco's operations.