UN warns of escalating severity in Ukraine conflict following Russia's withdrawal from Grain Deal

Yayınlanma: 25.08.2023 - 11:11

Güncelleme: 25.08.2023 - 11:11

The Security Council convened to deliberate upon the most recent developments in Ukraine, coinciding with the 32nd anniversary of the country's independence.

Addressing member states, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, conveyed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which also violates the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, appears to be far from resolution.

DiCarlo emphasized the UN's continued commitment to endorsing meaningful endeavors aimed at establishing a just and sustainable peace within Ukraine.

ASSAULTS ON GRAIN SUPPLY "POSE GLOBAL CONSEQUENCES"

DiCarlo noted, "Since Russia's departure from the Black Sea Initiative on July 17, the intensity of hostilities has only escalated." She highlighted the mounting tensions and the heightened jeopardy to unhindered maritime navigation within the Black Sea region.

Furthermore, DiCarlo cautioned that assaults targeting grain facilities could trigger "extensive worldwide ramifications," imperiling advancements and inflicting severe hardships upon 345 million individuals globally grappling with food insecurity.

In addition, she criticized the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, underscoring that such actions flagrantly defy established principles of international humanitarian law. DiCarlo asserted, "These attacks are wholly unacceptable and merit resolute condemnation."