US announces $600M in new security aid for Ukraine

Yayınlanma: 08.09.2023 - 16:36

Güncelleme: 08.09.2023 - 16:36

The US Defense Department announced a $600 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Thursday.

The package, part of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defense, artillery, munitions, and other capabilities, said Pentagon Deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh at a press briefing.

Unlike the presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to deliver equipment to Ukraine from its stocks at a historic pace, the security initiative enables the US to procure capabilities from industry or partners.

According to a Pentagon statement, the capabilities in the announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 105mm artillery rounds, and electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment.

Additionally, the package includes demolition munitions for obstacle-clearing, mine-clearing equipment, and support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," said the statement.