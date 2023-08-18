US Dispatches F-16s to Ukraine

Yayınlanma: 18.08.2023 - 16:08

Güncelleme: 18.08.2023 - 16:08

In a significant display of support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the US has sanctioned the delivery of F-16 fighter jets. This decision is considered one of the most notable measures taken by the US to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed, "Our commitment lies in equipping Ukraine with the necessary tools to safeguard itself. The inclusion of F-16s will empower Ukraine to secure its airspace and counteract Russian aggression."

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky, visibly appreciative of the development, expressed his gratitude on the X social network platform, stating, "We warmly welcome the US's resolution to dispatch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This stride is a testament to resolute support for Ukraine. Thank you, USA."

RUSSIA: DECISION TO FUEL TENSIONS

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly rebuked the US's choice to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, asserting that this move would exacerbate tensions and hinder progress towards resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The ministry's statement emphasized, "Continued aggressive posturing towards Russia by the US is evident through this decision."

The ministry firmly urged the US to halt the provision of arms to Ukraine and initiate diplomatic negotiations.

"WILL PLAY A SIGNIFICANT ROLE..."

The Ukrainian Air Force underscored the pivotal role its F-16 fighter jets are set to play in deterring Russian forces. "With the F-16s in our arsenal, safeguarding Ukraine's airspace and repelling Russian incursions are significantly fortified. These aircraft will emerge as a vital component in thwarting aggressors and securing Ukraine's liberation."

Although the precise timeline for the F-16s' deployment remains unspecified, the Air Force affirmed that these aircraft will substantially bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.