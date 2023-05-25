US Navy investigates sailors in Japan for suspected drug trafficking

Yayınlanma: 25.05.2023 - 19:08

Güncelleme: 25.05.2023 - 19:08

The US Navy is investigating allegations of drug trafficking by several crew members stationed aboard the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in Japan.

“We take all reports of misconduct seriously, and are working with the appropriate Japanese law enforcement agencies,” the Tokyo-based Kyodo News quoted a navy official as saying.

The crew members belong to the aircraft carrier which was docked in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, but has now left for a patrolling mission.

Officials are investigating suspected drug use and drug trafficking by the crew.

“The investigation is in the initial stage and it was not immediately clear what type of drug was used and the number of people involved,” the news agency said.

In 2018, Japan probed one American Navy sailor, who was also deployed to the Ronald Reagan, for allegedly smuggling narcotic drugs by international mail.