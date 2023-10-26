US, Russian draft resolutions on Israel-Palestine conflict fail at UN Security Council

Yayınlanma: 26.10.2023 - 10:02

Güncelleme: 26.10.2023 - 10:02

Two draft resolutions separately proposed by the US and Russia on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict failed to pass Wednesday in the UN Security Council.

The council’s members first voted for the US draft resolution, which demanded humanitarian pauses in Gaza, condemned the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages” held by Hamas.

The resolution got 10 votes in favor, with Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates voting against it.

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US is "deeply disappointed" that Russia and China vetoed the resolution.

She said the US resolution was "strong and balanced," and "that was the product of consultations with members of this Council. We did listen to all of you. We incorporated feedback.”

She also urged member states to not "encourage Russia's cynical and irresponsible behavior by voting for its text, which was offered up at the very last minute."

Russia's draft resolution, which demanded a humanitarian cease-fire, was also voted down in the Security Council after failing to get enough votes.

It received four votes in favor, two votes against and nine abstentions. The US and the UK voted no.

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said Russia regretted that the Security Council could not use another opportunity to respond to the "unprecedented crisis" in the Middle East.

Speaking after, Robert Wood, the US’s alternative representative for Special Political Affairs in the UN, said it is not "worth wasting any discussing Russia's bad faith resolution"

"The United States could not support yet another Russian resolution that was put forward with no consultation that failed to reflect the realities on the ground," said Wood.

The Security Council vetoed four draft resolutions regarding the situation in Israel-Palestine within 10 days. Last week, two different draft resolutions proposed by Brazil and Russia were rejected.