US to sell $12 Billion Apache helicopters to Poland

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 10:25

Güncelleme: 22.08.2023 - 10:25

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Monday that the United States has granted approval for the sale of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and associated equipment to Poland, with an estimated total value of $12 billion.

In a statement, the agency declared, "This proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy objectives and national security interests of the United States, contributing to the enhanced security of a NATO Ally. This ally serves as a pillar of political stability and economic advancement in the European context."

The agency further emphasized, "The envisaged sale will bolster Poland's readiness to counter both present and future threats. By furnishing Poland with a capable and credible military force, the nation will be empowered to deter potential adversaries and actively engage in NATO operations. The incorporation of this equipment into Poland's armed forces will be achieved seamlessly."

Furthermore, the agency assured that the proposed sale would not disrupt the fundamental military equilibrium in the region.

As a member of NATO located in Central Europe, Poland intends to deploy the acquired helicopters within its 18th Mechanized Division and 1st Air Force Brigade.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has previously underscored the strategic significance of acquiring Apache helicopters, highlighting their compatibility with Abrams tanks—another acquisition from the US in recent years.