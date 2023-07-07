US urges Russia to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative

Yayınlanma: 07.07.2023 - 16:07

Güncelleme: 07.07.2023 - 16:07

The US urged Russia to extend a crucial grain deal Thursday aimed at facilitating the transportation of grains from Ukrainian ports.

"Russia halts and delays grain shipments sometimes for months," the State Department said in a video on Twitter.

"This gross violation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative puts millions of the most vulnerable people at risk of food shortages," it said, urging Moscow to abide by and extend the deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul last year to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Under the deal, more than 32 million tons of grain have been transported to those in need, according to Turkish officials.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that they could block the extension of the deal this month, complaining that parts of the deal to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Moscow will abandon the initiative on July 18 after the current deal expires, according to multiple reports.