2024 Emmy adaylıkları belli oldu... İşte tam liste!
Shōgun'dan The Bear and Baby Reindeer'a, 15 Eylül'de gerçekleşecek olan Emmy Ödülleri için tüm adaylar belli oldu.
Japonya'da geçen tarihi epik drama Shogun, en iyi drama dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 25 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan dizi oldu. The Bear, en iyi komedi dizisi de dahil olmak üzere 23 adaylıkla ikinci en çok adaylığa sahip.
İşte 2024 Emmy ödül adaylarının tam listesi.
DRAMA
En İyi Dizi
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Erkek Oyuncu
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Kadın Oyuncu
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
Néstor Carbonell, Sho¯gun "Anjin"
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "A Breakup"
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses "Footprints"
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Second Date"
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
Yönetmen
Stephen Daldry, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
Frederick E.O. Toye, Sho¯gun "Crimson Sky"
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
Senaryo
The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Sho¯gun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
Sho¯gun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
KOMEDİ
En İyi Dizi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Erkek Oyuncu
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kadın Oyuncu
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Erkek Konuk Oyuncu
Jon Bernthal, The Bear "Fishes"
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building "Co Bro"
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live "Host: Ryan Gosling"
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear "Fishes"
Will Poulter, The Bear "Honeydew"
Kadın Konuk Oyuncu
Olivia Colman, The Bear "Forks"
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear "Fishes"
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building "Sitzprobe"
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live "Host: Maya Rudolph"
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live "Host: Kristen Wiig"
Yönetmen
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary "Party"
Christopher Storer, The Bear "Fishes"
Ramy Youssef, The Bear "Honeydew"
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen "Refined Agression"
Lucia Aniello, Hacks "Bulletproof"
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show "I’m The Pappy"
Senaryo
Abbott Elementary "Career Day", Quinta Brunson
The Bear "Fishes", Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
Girls5eva "Orlando", Meredith Scardino, Sam Means
Hacks "Bulletproof", Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
The Other Two "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good", Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows "Pride Parade", Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ
Mini Dizi
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Erkek Oyuncu
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kadın Oyuncu
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Yönetmen
Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country
Senaryo
Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López
DİĞER KATEGORİLER
En İyi Animasyon Dizi
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob's Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men '97
TV Filmi
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Yarışma Programı
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
