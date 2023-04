1 killed in helicopter crash in Russia

Yayınlanma: 25.04.2023 - 17:54

Güncelleme: 25.04.2023 - 17:54

One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Russia on Tuesday, authorities said.

The ambulance helicopter was heading to its place of departure in the Yerzovka settlement near the southern city of Volgograd with no passenger on board, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

Rescue and law enforcement services are working at the crash site.