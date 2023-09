3 PKK terror members surrender at Turkish border post

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 13:02

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 13:02

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday said in a statement that three PKK terror organization members, who had fled from northern Iraq, surrendered at a Turkish border post in Habur.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU --has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.