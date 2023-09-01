A Turkish Mafioso Reveals Insights

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 15:16

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 15:16

Seated across from me in the dining hall, he focused on the newspaper I had placed on the table while sipping his soup. It was as if he was perusing a brief news article, "Mafia Issues Threat to Minister!"

The news concerned a threatening letter sent by the Italian Mafia to Minister Roberto Calderoli.

"Are books banned here?" he asked. "No," I responded, explaining that I had even autographed books for some inmates. I sensed he had a penchant for reading. I inquired about his crime, to which he cryptically replied, "It's complicated." It seemed he both desired to talk and was apprehensive.

Gradually, it became apparent that he was associated with a prominent Turkish Mafia group. Naturally, the more he divulged, the more questions arose, and the stronger my inclination to document what I was hearing became.

I asked, "May I take notes on what you're sharing?" He agreed with a warning that some details should remain off the record. We decided to talk in the evening.

CORRUPTION WITHIN STATE OFFICES

Our meeting took place after the prisoner count at 7:00 p.m. He recounted, and I hastily took some notes. Here are the key revelations from my encounter with a Mafia member in prison:

Certain police officers serve as the primary source of ammunition for various criminal organizations. Through established connections, they sell a portion of their annual ammunition allocation to us.

Corrupt officials within the government seek partnerships with criminal organizations to facilitate their travel, revelry, and enrichment. For example, during my time as a fugitive, I could move freely in the company of contracted police officers.

In Ankara, there was a police chief who would accept small sums from numerous individuals. Naturally, this came at a price. During the pandemic, he refrained from shutting down or raiding nightclubs and casinos operated by the groups where he received money. That police chief is now incarcerated.

However, the Mafia's most substantial payouts go to judges due to their crucial role in legal proceedings. For instance, we had influence over a member of the relevant criminal chamber at the Supreme Court of Appeals who would preside over my case. If he desired a lavish restaurant visit, he'd call me. If he wanted to send a gift, he would ostensibly consult me. Then he reduced my potential imprisonment term fine to one-third in exchange for 5 million Turkish lira (approx. USD 185.000$).

There was a judge who got transferred to an Anatolian city. He had been quite helpful to us during his tenure. You may find it hard to believe, but he used to lament, "You never send me new case files." He was actively seeking defendants to receive money from.

THE MAFIA'S EXPLOITATION OF INDIVIDUALS

As we strolled, he abruptly stopped and stroked his beard, as though restraining himself from delving deeper. Then he continued:

Mafia groups abroad eagerly await Turkish Mafia members fleeing to seek refuge in their countries. They take them under their control and oversee drug trafficking within Turkey. Do you know those occasional news reports about clashes between drug groups in Istanbul? In reality, they represent rivalries among Turkish Mafia factions under the control of international cartels.

The desire for social media popularity has expedited the formation of small Mafia groups. Individuals with vulnerabilities such as a penchant for expensive cars, attractive companions, and drugs serve as human resources for the Mafia. These weaknesses become tools for recruiting people into the Mafia. Over time, sympathy transforms into a deep bond. Eventually, these recruits are willing to do anything for the Mafia. Until their trial concludes, they receive regular financial support. However, when they go to jail, they are left without a penny, abandoned, and used up.

Italian political scientist Gaetano Mosca delivered a lecture in 1900, later published in a book, "What is the Mafia" (Metropolis Publishing).

I'd like to quote a passage:

"Individuals belonging to the unorganized majority, intimidated and subjugated by an organized minority capable of acting in harmony, will always be open to exploitation as long as they dare not seek refuge under the wings of the judicial authorities."

More than a century has passed since this observation. What I heard from a Mafia member during our prison walk makes me ponder, "We still have a long road ahead..."