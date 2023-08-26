A yacht allegedly owned by Prigojin was put up for sale on the day of the accident

Yayınlanma: 26.08.2023 - 12:04

Güncelleme: 26.08.2023 - 12:04

On August 23, the day of the plane crash of Yevgeny Prigojin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, a 2005 Astondoa 122 glx model yacht was reportedly advertised on Avito, an advertisement service.



According to Fontanka newspaper, a similar yacht worth 275 million rubles was previously owned by Prigojin. The yacht is currently in the Black Sea and belongs to a legal entity, sources told the newspaper.



It was noted that the advertisement for the sale appeared on the service a month ago, but was later removed. At the time, some media sources reported that the yacht "belonged to Prigojin and he started selling his assets."



SIMILAR YACHT ON US SANCTIONS LIST

There is no direct official confirmation that the yacht belongs to Prigojin, but after Prigojin was accused of interfering in the 2018 US elections, a 2005 Spanish Astondoa 122 glx model yacht with similar features was added to the US sanctions list.



It was noted that the yacht was previously sold in 2014 and its photos were published on the internet before that, while in 2013, it was stated that the advertisement sites wrote that "ST Vitamin" had undergone maintenance and repair.



According to the Marinetraffic website, which provides real-time information about the movement of ships and their current location in ports, the yacht called "ST Vitamin" was in the Black Sea in 2019.



PHOTOS OF PUTIN AND SHOIGU HANG ON THE YACHT

Photos of the advertisement show that the luxury yacht has several bedrooms and a map of Crimea in the living room, with photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hanging on the wall.



Earlier, German media reported that Prigojin's assets include a private Hawker plane worth 2 million euros, a yacht called "Sankt Vitamin" worth 6 million euros, a mansion near the Black Sea worth 100-150 million euros and a large fleet of cars.



WHAT HAPPENED?

The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that 10 people were killed when a private jet crashed in Tver, in the west of the country, on August 23.



Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced that Wagner founder Yevgeniy Prigojin and senior Wagner officials were among those killed in the crash.



On June 24, Prigojin launched an armed rebellion against Moscow, which ended with the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

