Ankara strongly condemns the desecration of tombstones at Turkish cemetery in Western Thrace

In response to the distressing incident, the spokesperson emphasized the need for Greek authorities to promptly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for this disgraceful act. The Turkish Foreign Ministry expects that swift action will be taken to ensure the perpetrators face the appropriate legal consequences and that the motives behind the incident are thoroughly investigated.

The incident occurred when unidentified individuals damaged tombstones within the cemetery of the Turkish minority residing in Narlikoy. The Turkish Foreign Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the Turkish community in Narlikoy and shares in their grief. This act of vandalism highlights the troubling increase in Islamophobia across Europe, exemplifying the pressing need to protect our shared human values.

Turkey calls upon Greece to take immediate and effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, thereby safeguarding the peace and security of the Turkish minority residing in Western Thrace. The Western Thrace region, situated near Greece's northeastern border with Turkey, is home to a substantial and long-established Muslim Turkish minority, comprising approximately 150,000 individuals.

The rights of the Turkish population in Western Thrace are guaranteed under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. However, this situation has deteriorated significantly over the years, with Greece failing to enforce rulings issued by the European Court of Human Rights. Turkey has consistently criticized Greece for its infringement on the basic rights and freedoms of the Muslim Turkish minority.