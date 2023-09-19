Azerbaijan sets up humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuation in Karabakh

Yayınlanma: 19.09.2023 - 17:56

Güncelleme: 19.09.2023 - 17:56

Azerbaijan has set up humanitarian corridors along the Lachin road to facilitate the evacuation of Armenian civilians in the Karabakh region, where it has launched "anti-terrorist activities," the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry in a statement advised the civilian population to maintain a safe distance from military installations and to refrain from supporting Armenia's armed forces formations.

“Related information was sent to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan via mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned through loudspeakers, and information leaflets are distributed,” it said.

Safeguarding and defense of administrative, social, educational, medical, religious, and other institutions will be managed in accordance with international humanitarian law, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said steps were taken to uphold the provisions outlined in the 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia, and for disarmament and withdrawal of Armenia’s armed forces "from our territories."

It said civilian population and infrastructure facilities were not targeted, and only legitimate military targets were being "incapacitated."

The Armenian military in 1991 occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, but tensions continue despite talks over a long-term peace agreement.

Separately, Baku said Armenian forces stationed in Karabakh fired on Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Aghdam region, adding that retaliatory measures were being taken.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov spoke to his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler over phone, with the latter expressing Turkey “always stands by Azerbaijan,” according to another statement.