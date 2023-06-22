Blinken unveils visa restrictions targeting foreign officials who help fugitives evade US justice

Yayınlanma: 22.06.2023 - 13:08

Güncelleme: 22.06.2023 - 13:08

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new policy of visa restrictions on Wednesday targeting foreign government officials and agents who help fugitives accused of crimes evade the US justice system.

In a statement, Blinken said such individuals are subject to the "Fallon Smart Policy" and their immediate family members may also be subject to the policy.

"The Department of State is committed to deterring and promoting accountability for extraordinary foreign government involvement in aiding fugitives to evade the U.S. justice system," said Blinken.

The policy is named in honor of Fallon Smart, a 15-year-old who tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run incident in 2016.

A Saudi national responsible for Smart's death evaded trial by fleeing the US to avoid manslaughter charges.

"The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support aspirations of fair judicial process and strengthen democracy and the rule of law," said the statement.