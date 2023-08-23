Breaking News... Plane arrying Wagner Leader Prigojin Crashes Near Moscow
The Russian Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed a tragic incident as the private jet carrying Yevgeni Prigojin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, crashed to the north of Moscow. The devastating crash has claimed the lives of ten individuals.
According to the Russian state news agency, TASS, the Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, carried a total of seven passengers and three crew members.
The tragic accident unfolded within the Tver region, situated to the north of Moscow.
Prigojin, who was purportedly among the passengers, had recently made a public appearance in a video address, marking his first speech since the failed uprising back in June.
Having been dispatched to Belarus after his ambitious march toward Moscow, the prominent mercenary figure shared a video where he was garbed in camouflage attire and brandishing a rifle.
In the video, Prigojin, who appears to be located in Africa, also touched upon Russia's purported efforts towards the "liberation" of the continent.
