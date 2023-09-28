Chinese embassy in Turkey celebrates 74th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China

Yayınlanma: 28.09.2023 - 12:07

Güncelleme: 28.09.2023 - 12:07

The Chinese Embassy in Turkey held a reception on Wednesday to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

"For 74 years, the Chinese people have worked hard and overcome various difficulties and obstacles under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, and their national development achievements have been admired worldwide," Ambassador Liu Shaobin said at the reception in the capital Ankara.

On Oct. 1, 1949, Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People’s Republic of China.

Turning to relations with Turkey, Liu said both countries have a significant influence on international and regional affairs.

"Both are representatives of emerging markets and major developing countries," he added.

Also attending the reception, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said Turkey has always attached importance to its relations with China within the framework of its multidimensional foreign policy.

He noted that Turkey-China relations are of increasing importance in terms of political and economic stability and security.

"For this reason, the progress we achieve in harmonizing the Middle Corridor with the Belt and Road Initiative, aiming at reviving the historical Silk Road via connecting West and East by land and sea, will serve in ushering in a new era for our relations," he added.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.