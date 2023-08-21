Criticism from Spanish Ministers over kiss given to World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 15:24

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 15:24

The president of the Spanish Soccer Federation faces criticism from government ministers for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations of their women's World Cup victory.

Following the team's 1-0 triumph over England on Sunday, Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, distributed gold medals among the players, and a kiss took place between him and Jenni Hermoso.

In a video shared by El Mundo newspaper and other media outlets on Instagram and YouTube, Hermoso was heard expressing her discomfort to her teammates in the locker room. The incident stirred conversation and concern.

Hermoso later offered her perspective in a statement provided to the Spanish news agency EFE by the federation. "It was a mutual, spontaneous gesture prompted by the immense joy of winning a World Cup," the statement clarified. "The 'presi' and I share a strong relationship; his conduct towards us has always been exemplary. This was a natural expression of affection and gratitude."

When asked about the matter on Spain's COPE Radio station, Hermoso added, "I wish they would focus on something else, I am a world champion, and that is what truly matters."

In response to the incident, Rubiales dismissed those raising questions as "idiots." He asserted, "The kiss with Jenni? There are foolish individuals everywhere. When two people share a moment of affection without any additional implications, it's important to disregard ignorance. We are the champions; that's the core of it," as reported by Radio Marca.

Nevertheless, some ministers and segments of the media expressed discontent over the incident.

Acting Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta expressed his disapproval on RNE radio, deeming the kiss inappropriate and calling for Rubiales to provide an explanation and offer an apology.

Acting Gender Equality Minister Irene Montero addressed the matter on the X social network (formerly Twitter), stating that a non-consensual kiss constitutes "a form of sexual violence that women endure daily. This issue, previously unnoticed, must not be normalized."

Acting Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, a member of Montero's party, raised a question: "If such actions occur in front of the entire nation, what might transpire in private?"

A column in Spain's prominent El Pais newspaper on Monday carried the title: "Jenni Didn't Like the Kiss, and Neither Did We." It characterized the incident as "an intrusion, a breach of privacy, an affront."

Gender issues hold significant weight in Spain. While the socialist-led government has implemented legal reforms concerning gender change, abortion, and sex work, a legal loophole regarding sexual consent led to the release of rapists from prison. This resulted in a notable electoral loss for Montero's far-left Podemos party within the government coalition during July's election.