EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia for another six months.



"The Council today decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2024, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation," a statement read on Thursday.



The sanctions, which are renewed every six months, include a wide range of sectors including trade, finances, industry, technology, transport, and luxury goods.

The war recently passed its 500-day mark.