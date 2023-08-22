EU reiterates support for Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova's EU membership bids

Yayınlanma: 22.08.2023 - 10:14

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, underscored the European Union's unwavering support for the aspirations of Western Balkan countries, Ukraine, and Moldova to become part of the bloc. This reiteration of commitment came during an evening dinner in Athens, Greece, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Thessaloniki Declaration. The declaration reaffirmed the EU's resolute dedication to the membership prospects of the Western Balkans and its endorsement of expediting the accession process and related reforms.

Charles Michel conveyed his productive discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu. In a statement posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Michel emphasized the shared European heritage, history, and future of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, and Moldova. He underlined that enlargement remains a paramount objective for the EU, serving as a potent instrument to nurture peace, security, and prosperity across the continent. Michel emphasized the collective commitment to transform the vision of a united Europe into tangible reality.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, echoed this sentiment, advocating for enhanced closeness and swifter integration of aspiring EU members. During her presence at the Athens event, she engaged in discussions on the European perspective of neighboring countries in both the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans. Von der Leyen held individual meetings with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

In her conversations with these leaders, von der Leyen addressed the imperative of reducing tensions in northern Kosovo. She emphasized the significance of re-engaging in the EU-facilitated dialogue and effectively implementing agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

This reaffirmation of support traces back to the 2003 EU Leaders Summit in Thessaloniki, Greece, when the Western Balkans' six nations were designated "potential candidates." While Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Kosovo, retain this status, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, and North Macedonia have advanced to the position of "candidate countries" over time. Significantly, Ukraine and Moldova were granted the status of "candidate countries" in June 2022.

The EU's steadfast commitment to enlargement reflects its dedication to nurturing stability, cooperation, and shared values across the region, marking a continued stride towards a united European future.