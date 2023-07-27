Famed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Yayınlanma: 27.07.2023 - 12:09

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor, known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died at the age of 56, according to local media on Wednesday.

The famed singer, who released 10 studio albums, including 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U, died 18 months after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane, The Irish Times reported.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O’Connor changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam in 2018 but continued to perform under the name Sinead O’Connor.

Earlier this year, she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTE Choice Music Awards.

O’Connor dedicated the award to "each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community," according to the report.

"You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness," she said.