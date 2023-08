Fenerbahce sign Turkish right-back Mert Muldur from Italy's Sassuolo

Yayınlanma: 03.08.2023 - 12:41

Güncelleme: 03.08.2023 - 12:41

Fenerbahce signed a four-year contract with Turkish right-back Mert Muldur from Italy's Sassuolo on Wednesday, said the Istanbul-based football club in a statement.

Muldur said he is honored to play at Fenerbahce and looks forward to upcoming matches.

A former Rapid Vienna full-back, Muldur played 90 matches for Sassuolo from 2019 to 2023.

He also amassed 18 international caps for Turkey.