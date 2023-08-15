FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Yayınlanma: 15.08.2023 - 11:39

Güncelleme: 15.08.2023 - 11:39

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ offers an extraordinary platform to witness the world's most exceptional women's soccer players vying for the prestigious title of world champions. This global event also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the prowess of women's football and champion gender equality.

Here's an essential overview of the FIFA Women's World Cup™ 2023:

The tournament will unfold across Australia and New Zealand, spanning 10 cities in these two nations.

With the 32 competing teams already qualified, anticipation is building for fierce competition.

The reigning champion, the United States, secured victory in the 2019 tournament held in France.

The excitement begins, the inaugural match takes place on July 20, 2023, at the Australian Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

The culmination of an exciting journey, the championship clash is slated for August 20, 2023, at Auckland's Eden Park in New Zealand.

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ promises a remarkable spectacle, inviting enthusiasts worldwide to partake in an unforgettable celebration of women's football.



