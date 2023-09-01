France stands ready to defend facilities in Niger amid rising tensions

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 13:53

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 13:53

In an official statement to Anadolu, the French General Staff affirmed their preparedness to address any renewed tensions that may endanger French interests in Niger.

Tensions have escalated recently following the removal of Niger's democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum. In response to these developments, the Foreign Ministry of the military administration in Niger issued an ultimatum to French Ambassador Sylvain Itte, demanding his departure from the country within 48 hours.

Ambassador Itte, however, declined to comply with the expulsion order and chose to remain in his diplomatic post, a decision that received support from French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a letter addressed to the French Foreign Ministry, Niger's military authority officially decreed the expulsion of Ambassador Itte. The military administration specified that he would no longer enjoy the privileges and immunities associated with his status as a member of the embassy's diplomatic staff.

Niger plunged into uncertainty on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, orchestrated a military intervention that led to the removal of President Bazoum from power.