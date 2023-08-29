German businessman arrested for illegally supplying drone parts to Russia

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 15:58

Güncelleme: 29.08.2023 - 15:58

The arrested individual, Waldemar W., holds dual citizenship in both Germany and Russia. His actions spanned from 2020 to 2023, during which he illicitly exported electronic components to a Russian defense company. This firm has been directly engaged in producing an array of weapons for the Russian military, including the Orlan-10 drones that are currently utilized in Ukraine.

Prosecutors unveiled that Waldemar W. conducted this illicit enterprise through multiple foreign companies, a strategic maneuver aimed at evading EU sanctions imposed against Russia.

The investigatory journey commenced earlier this year in Manheim and subsequently escalated to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, underscoring the case's significant implications.

On Monday, the Federal Court of Justice ruled in favor of retaining Waldemar W. in custody at the request of the Federal Prosecutor's Office. The suspect's initial arrest on March 9 had been a result of preliminary investigations conducted by local authorities.

The backdrop of the incident traces back to 2014, when the EU, in response to the unlawful annexation of Crimea, introduced stringent sanctions against Russia. These sanctions included a ban on the export of goods and machinery that could potentially serve military purposes.