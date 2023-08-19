German media report that Russia, Turkey and Qatar are working on a new grain deal

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 14:30

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 14:30

Bild, a German newspaper, has claimed that Russia, Turkey, and Qatar are mobilizing to establish a new agreement following the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement, which has been inactive for over a month.

The report, purportedly relying on "intercepted official correspondence," asserts that Moscow has consistently communicated its intentions to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative to Ankara during diplomatic discussions between the Turkish and Russian missions from July 21 to August 8, as reported by Independent Turkish.

Bild alleges that Russia, set to withdraw from the agreement that permits Ukraine to export 33 million tons of food via the Black Sea, is now working towards a fresh accord with Turkey and Qatar.

Under this new arrangement, Russia would supply the grain, Qatar would provide sponsorship, and Turkey is being said to be an active facilitator of the negotiations. The primary target for this grain would be African nations.

This prospective deal is said to be in the works this weekend in Budapest, Hungary, where Rustem Minnikhanov, the leader of Russia's Tatarstan, is already present, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for a day visit on Sunday.

Bild's report also includes information that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who intends to maintain coordination with the United Nations, has implored Russia to continue the previous grain agreement involving Ukraine.

On July 21, the Financial Times was reported that the Kremlin was exploring an alternative to the grain deal that would limit Kiev's exports. The London-based newspaper noted that Turkey and Qatar had not yet endorsed this idea.

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE?

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on global food prices, the United Nations, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine signed the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement in Istanbul on July 22, 2022.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking on July 17 about the expired agreement, stated, "The grain corridor agreement has effectively concluded, and it has suspended. Russia will promptly rejoin the grain agreement as soon as the stipulated conditions fulfilled. The Russian aspect of the agreement remains unfulfilled."